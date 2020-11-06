Deals: Acer Chromebook 715 hits best price of the year, Pixel 3/XL $180, more

Today’s best deals include the Acer Chromebook 715, various Google Pixel models on sale, and Motorola’s Edge 5G. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook 715 drops to new 2020 low

Walmart currently offers the Acer Chromebook 715 2.2GHz/4GB/128GB for $349. Down from its $499 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. Acer’s 15.6-inch Chromebook packs a 1080p display alongside a premium metal case and a backlit keyboard. Its 128GB of onboard storage can be supplemented with a microSD card and you’ll also be able to take advantage of its two USB-C ports and USB-A slot for connecting accessories.

Google Pixel deals at Woot

Today only, Woot is offering previous-generation Pixel Android smartphones from $50. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Some listings are beginning to already go out of stock. Our top pick is the Google Pixel 3/XL from $180 in certified refurbished condition. For comparison, Pixel 3 originally sold for $799 in new condition while Pixel 3 XL went for $899. Today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention. Pixel 3 sports Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED display with HDR, 12MP camera, and more. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market at the time. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Motorola’s Edge 5G unlocked smartphone has three cameras

Amazon is offering the unlocked Motorola Edge 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $400. For comparison, it goes for $700 normally and this is within $20 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. With 5G connectivity in tow, this smartphone is ready to be used on all major carriers by just slipping your SIM card into it, thanks to its unlocked nature. You’ll find 256GB of internal storage available here as well, which is more than enough to hold your pictures and videos, as well as apps and music without running out of room. On the back, there is a 64MP triple camera system that can capture everything from “super high-res to crisp low-light, and from ultra-wide to ultra-zoom.”

