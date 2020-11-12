Back in September, Google launched a WordPress plugin for easily creating AMP-based stories through a WYSIWYG editor. Version 1.1 of Web Stories for WordPress is now here as the first major update following the beta period and stable release.

The text tab now features several sets that are optimized for “editorial use-cases.”

We partnered with the typography experts at iA, known for its award-winning app iA Writer and world-class typography craftsmanship. The result is a set of carefully created combinations that let you mix and match different harmonious typography, and a dynamic toggle (“Fonts in Use”) that shows you only text sets that match what you’re already using, so you can be confident that your choices pair well together.

Additionally, the plugin integrates with Tenor, which Google owns, for GIF search and insertion into stories. Behind the scenes, the .GIF format is replaced by “high performance video” that allows content to load more quickly.

The last addition in version 1.1 is the ability to upload video captions — using the VTT format — directly in the WordPress Web Stories editor. This improves accessibility and is ideal in situations where viewers cannot turn up the volume.

These three features join the existing set of templates, stock video, and other editing tools. Google will add more capabilities moving forward.

Web Stories for WordPress 1.1 is available now. Google is making a big push for this full-screen, tappable content format. In addition to appearing in Search, the Discover feed recently gained a dedicated carousel that can surface much more content than before.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: