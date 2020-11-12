Stadia for Android and iOS gains notifications for new games and features

- Nov. 12th 2020 5:44 pm PT

0

Last month, the Stadia app gained the ability to notify you about important things like game and party invites. Starting today, Stadia for Android and iOS now offers notifications for new game releases and new Stadia features.

Over the course of the past two weeks, Stadia has been rapidly expanding its feature set with things like family sharing, profile pages, and the long-awaited messaging capabilities. This ramp-up of features is almost certainly in anticipation of Stadia’s upcoming anniversary.

As spotted by De Olho No Stadia, the Stadia app for Android and iOS has expanded its notification settings to offer toggles for newly released games that Google thinks you’ll like as well as new DLC for your existing games. From what we’ve seen, both of these new toggles are enabled by default.

Get updates about your games and recommendations

Hear about new features and other Stadia updates

As no games or features have released since the new notification options have arrived, we don’t yet know precisely how they’ll work. It’s possible Google will use these to send a notification about the arrival of Stadia’s messaging once it rolls out wider.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stadia

Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review