Over the past few years, Google has offered perks for its paying YouTube Premium members, such as a free Nest Mini speaker. The latest promo lets YouTube Premium subscribers in the United Kingdom claim a Stadia Premiere Edition bundle for free.

Update 3: This offer has now run out of stock in the United States, but it will soon expand to Canada and countries in the EU.

One of the main upsides to Stadia, Google’s game streaming service, is that you can play games on the hardware you already have. That said, the experience does get better when you get some of Google’s own hardware such as the Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra that form the “Stadia Premiere Edition” bundle.

Whether you’re a longtime Stadia player who hasn’t yet invested in the hardware or someone who has yet to give Stadia a chance, YouTube Premium is here to help you get your hands on a Stadia Premiere Edition bundle. As spotted by Gem Stadia, if you’re in the United Kingdom and have an active YouTube Premium subscription — before you ask, no you can’t go and sign up for one now and claim the bundle — you’re entitled to a free Stadia Premiere Edition.

Update 11/10 8:00am: Overnight, Google has expanded the promotion to include the United States, and it’s possible that residents of other countries may also now be eligible. Just as with the UK version, you’ll need to have an active YouTube Premium subscription valid before November 6.

If you’re outside of the US and UK and this YouTube Premium Stadia Premiere Edition promo works for you, be sure to let us know in the comments. So far, we’ve confirmed that Canada is ineligible for the free bundle.

Update 11/10 1:50pm: Folks on the Stadia subreddit have discovered that Google is preparing to expand this promotion to more countries soon. We were able to confirm with Google that YouTube Premium members in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain will be able to claim a Stadia Premiere Edition bundle for themselves starting on November 16.

Update 11/12 11:45am: As of this morning, according to the official Google Stadia Twitter account, this promotion has ended in the United States over a week ahead of the originally stated November 20 expiration. Doubtless, this is a prime example of “while supplies last,” given the overwhelming popularity of free Made by Google hardware.

To take advantage of the promo, head over to the official Stadia promotional page, where you’ll be able to claim the offer. Shortly afterward, you’ll receive an email confirming the promo, which will tell you to wait for another email to actually redeem the free Stadia Premiere Edition.

Until recently, the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle consisted of three things, the Chromecast Ultra, the Stadia Controller, and a three-month subscription to Stadia Pro. Google recently removed the membership from the bundle to drop the price down to just $99.99.

Even if you’re not particularly interested in Stadia — though I do suggest giving it a try some time! — this promo is absolutely worth claiming if you’re able to. With the release of the new Chromecast with Google TV, the only way to get a Chromecast Ultra is through the Stadia Premiere Edition, and despite originally releasing in 2016, the Chromecast Ultra is still a solid device. Additionally, the Stadia Controller is a great game controller, even if you don’t use it for Stadia.

This isn’t the first time that Google Stadia has tried to appeal to YouTube customers, with YouTube Premium subscribers in the UK previously getting a free three-month trial of Stadia Pro shortly before the public launch.

