You can now easily share Stadia screenshots and clips

By long-pressing the Capture button on the Stadia Controller, you can easily save a video of the last 30 seconds of your gameplay. Now you can share your Stadia screenshots and clips with others as easily as sharing a link.

Since launch, the only ways to share clips of Stadia gameplay were to either download your 30-second clips from the Stadia web app and rehost them on YouTube, or just record your screen the old fashioned way.

As shared by Stadia Estado, Google Stadia has begun rolling out the ability to share captured screenshots and videos, a feature first spotted in-development by our APK Insight team back in May. To get started, open Stadia on the web, Android, or iOS and scroll to the bottom to find your list of captures.

You should notice a slightly tweaked design for this page, now featuring a share button where there was not one previously. Clicking the share button pulls up a dialog box and automatically enables the “Share by link” switch. In the dialog, you’ll have the option to copy your newly created Stadia capture link, as well as a button to share the link with other apps.

If you ever decide you don’t want a particular Stadia clip or screenshot to be available anymore, even if you’ve already shared the link, you can open this same menu and disable the “Share by link” switch.

Shared captures are available to view without needing to sign in to Stadia. Screenshots are shown in a simple viewer, while video clips are presented in a YouTube-like player. Neither screenshots nor video clips offer an official way to download, but there are options to report an offensive capture or jump straight into playing the featured game on Stadia.

This isn’t the only enhancement coming to Stadia’s capture system, as video clips will soon include the audio of in-game voice chat, and our APK Insight team found that screenshots and video clips will be able to include State Share, a Stadia-exclusive feature.

