One argument many make against Stadia is that Google has a reputation for “killing” apps. Today, we’re learning that Google has ambitions for Stadia Games and Entertainment to launch games through 2023 and beyond.

This past weekend marked the 2020 edition of the MEGAMIGS video game industry conference that is typically hosted in Montreal but this year was held online. Google Stadia played a significant role at MEGAMIGS, with Google hosting multiple talks including one regarding the Stadia Makers program.

As noted by Cloudy with a Chance of Games, during a now-public MEGAMIGS talk, Stadia Games and Entertainment’s Portfolio Director Julien Cuny shared the types of games that Google is hoping to publish as second-party games through Stadia Games and Entertainment. The company showed no major restrictions for the games coming in, seeking both high-budget and low-budget games from every genre.

Instead though, Cuny shared some criteria that might make a game more appealing to Stadia Games and Development such as anything that can use Stadia’s exclusive features — abbreviated in the video’s slideshow as “SEFs” — like State Share, as well as games that can integrate with YouTube or other Google services.

More notably, Cuny mentions that Stadia Games and Entertainment is offering a “Special bonus” — on top of the normal support Stadia Games and Entertainment would offer while acting as publisher — to developers of role-playing games and any game aiming to launch in 2023 or later. This strongly speaks to Google having a plan for Stadia to continue to grow for years to come, rather than Stadia being a service that’s teetering on the edge of the Google Graveyard.

If you’re a game developer considering bringing your next game to Stadia, Cuny also shares a contact for getting in touch with the Stadia Games and Entertainment team to get your game published.

