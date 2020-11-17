Ubisoft has launched a few major games this Fall, but it has one more major release coming before the year is out. Immortals: Fenyx Rising will launch fully on December 3, but you can now play the game’s demo version for free on Stadia through December 21.

If you’ll recall, earlier this year, Google worked out three demos for upcoming games that were free for everyone to play on Stadia. The biggest of those was Immortals: Fenyx Rising, a game based on Greek mythology. While the demo isn’t particularly long, players can spend plenty of time exploring the open-world of that demo and get to know the game’s physics.

That demo originally only lasted a week, but starting today, the Immortals: Fenyx Rising demo is returning to Stadia for free, and it’ll stick around for a while. The full game is set to launch on Stadia and other platforms on December 3, but the Stadia demo will be available for everyone to try through December 21.

If you missed your chance to soar through mythological Greece last month (or if you just want to dive back in), you can play the exclusive demo on Stadia instantly, for free, right now. The Immortals Fenyx Rising demo will be available on Stadia through December 21. And don’t forget to pre-order the full game in the Stadia store for $59.99 USD or €69.99. Immortals Fenyx Rising launches on Stadia December 3.

You can play the Immortals: Fenyx Rising demo now on Stadia here. The $9.99/month Stadia Pro subscription is not required.

