The Realme 7 5G has now officially launched in the UK and offers a substantial package for a relatively low price tag.

One of the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphones in the UK will come with some notable hardware addition including a 6.5-inch 120Hz FHD+ LCD display, and the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. Very few smartphones have launched in Europe with the 800-series from MediaTek, so this would make the Realme 7 5G among the very first to do so.

Given the low entry price, there is some really impressive internals on offer here. The Dimensity 800U chipset is paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, plus a whopping 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 30W using the bundled Dart Charge brick. That superfast charger can get you from 0 to 50% in just 26 minutes.

Other notables include a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone port and the ability to expand internal storage using a microSD card. The Realme 7 5G audio setup consists of a downward-firing speaker which is used in conjunction with the earpiece to offer a stereo sound profile that is Dolby Atmos certified.

At the rear of the Realme 7 5G, you’ll find a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119° field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel black and white sensor for enhanced portrait modes. At the front, the upper-left punch-hole notch contains a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

The Realme 7 5G will go on sale from on Amazon from November 30 with an introductory sale price of £229 (~$300) — down from the £299 RRP — and is available in one color variant: blue.

