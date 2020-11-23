Report: Samsung eyes Galaxy Z Fold 3 release in June, S Pen support for Fold and S21 Ultra

- Nov. 23rd 2020 5:58 am PT

0

Samsung’s plans for 2021 aren’t what we all expected. The Galaxy S21 series is being released earlier than ever. The Galaxy Note series is a no-show. And now, a fresh report is confirming a handful of details regarding Samsung’s 2021 plans, as well as an earlier release date for Galaxy Z Fold 3.

AJUNews reports from Korea that Samsung is indeed skipping the Galaxy Note 21 and instead satisfying the needs of S Pen-hungry customers with the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Apparently, that news comes directly from Samsung Electronics.

Beyond those details, a Samsung official also confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is on track for an earlier release date. Samsung would have been expected to release its next foldable sometime between August and September based on last year, but this time around apparently the company is aiming for June. Specs are also reportedly being finalized right now.

This report also mentions that Samsung is equipping the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a silo for the S Pen, just like the Note series has always included. That’s in stark contrast to the Galaxy S21 Ultra which will reportedly support the S Pen but lack a place to store it. With S Pen support on the next Fold, Samsung will also reportedly be using a new UTG cover layer that better resists scratches compared to the (awful) rubber layer on the Fold 2. As reported last week, the device will also be using an under-display camera.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy Fold 3

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches