NFL RedZone is free on YouTube TV this weekend as HBO Max gets one-year discount

- Sep. 10th 2020 4:18 pm PT

Last week, YouTube TV added a $10.99 per month Sports Plus package. One of the included channels in that bundle is NFL RedZone, which will be free this weekend, while you can save on a yearly HBO Max subscription through YouTube TV.

All subscribers last week picked up the NFL Network free of charge, with Google noting how that was a “highly requested channel.”

To expand its offering of live sports, YouTube TV also rolled out a “Sports Plus” add-on package: NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, GolTV, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG, and Stadium.

With the football regular season starting on September 13, there will be a free preview of NFL RedZone tomorrow. Users can just search for the channel this weekend and start watching:

Tune in this Friday, September 11, from 2 pm ET until Sunday, September 13, 11:59 pm ET (no extra steps required). To keep watching after the free preview and to access 6 more action-packed sports networks, add Sports Plus* by simply going to Settings > Membership.

Meanwhile, AT&T last week launched an HBO Max discount if you sign-up for a year. That offering saves subscribers $36 over the course of 12 months and can be purchased through YouTube TV: 

You can now add HBO Max for only $11.99/month** for 12 months (that’s a $3/month savings). 

This special is available until September 25 for new HBO Max signups. At the end of that year, it goes back to $14.99/month.

