One part of the new Google TV is quick access to YouTube TV through the “Live” tab. To mark that integration, new YouTube TV subscribers that pay for a month of service can get a free Chromecast with Google TV right now.

This “Try YouTube TV free, and get a Chromecast on us!” promo requires you to first pay for one month of service. After paying $64.99, you’ll get the $49.99 dongle through the Google Store.

In order to be eligible, users must subscribe to YouTube TV between October 15, 2020 and December 31, 2020 and make at least 1 valid payment. Promotional offer is only available to a first time YouTube TV Member or Family Group Manager. One device per household.

The “offer only applies to Chromecast with Google TV in the color Snow,” so Sunrise (pink/salmon) and Sky (blue) is excluded. Both those colors, along with all the Netflix bundles, are currently sold out, but you have until February 28, 2021, to redeem the promo code.

YouTube TV is advertising the deal on its homepage today. This is an incredibly fast turnaround for this promo. That said, this is not the first time the cord-cutting service offered customers a free (2nd-generation) Chromecast.

It’s rather unfortunate that existing users that have stuck through price hikes are not being given the same offer. That said, Google in the past offered discounted Nest Hubs.

