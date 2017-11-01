Poly is Google’s open library of free VR/AR assets, features Tilt Brush & Blocks integration

Google has several popular tools, like Tilt Brush and the Minecraft-esque Blocks, for creating virtual and augmented reality content. The latest is called Poly and provides users with a vast library of 3D objects and scenes that are free to use.

Nintendo Switch

Aimed at developers creating content for VR, ARCore, and even Apple’s ARKit, Poly allows users to browse, discover, and download 3D objects.

Poly lets you quickly find 3D objects and scenes for use in your apps, and it was built from the ground up with AR and VR development in mind. It’s

Featuring integration with Tilt Brush and Blocks, this library features thousands of free models that can be easily and quickly edited or “remixed,” with direct download as OBJ files available. Many of the assets available today have been created by Google.

Found a robot you like, but need it with four arms instead of two? You can remix many of the models you find. Click “like” to import a remixable object into Tilt Brush or Blocks and make changes; Poly will automatically credit and link to the original creation when you publish your remix.

Besides serving as a library for creators, Poly is open for anyone to look through on mobile and desktop browsers. The website lets users ‘Explore’ categories like Animals & Creatures, Art, and Nature. Items can also be shared as a GIF or viewed in VR through Cardboard or Daydream View.

The Poly site is available today, while Google is also working on a developer API, with sign-ups for a coming preview now open.