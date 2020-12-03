As part of Stadia’s Holiday Live Hangout stream, two new exclusive games have launched on the streaming service, exploration adventure game Submerged: Hidden Depths and the hotly anticipated arcade shooter Outcasters.

When Stadia announced their Holiday Live Hangout stream, one of the key things they said to expect was an update from Stadia Games and Entertainment, Google’s game development and publishing division. Before today, Stadia Games and Entertainment has only been responsible for the release of Orcs Must Die! 3 and GYLT. During the Holiday Live Hangout stream, Google launched two exclusive games onto the Stadia store.

The first game, Outcasters, is a arcade-style top-down shooter with an emphasis on multiplayer. The game hails from Splash Damage, the studio responsible for the multiplayer elements of Gears 5 and the PC port of Halo: Master Chief Collection. The core of Outcasters’ gameplay is that you can curve each of your shots to react to your opponents’ movements, making for a frenetic experience. After months of teasing, Outcasters is now available in the Stadia store.

While many have been anticipating the release of Outcasters, no one knew what to expect from the announced partnership between Stadia Games and Entertainment and developer Uppercut Games. The result, available now in the Stadia store, is Submerged: Hidden Depths, a sequel to 2015’s Submerged. The game puts you in the role of Miku, as you and your brother explore a city that has been flooded long ago and taken over by a mysterious “Black Plant.”

Both Outcasters and Submerged: Hidden Depths retail for $19.99 in the Stadia Store. More excitingly, both games are available to claim for free for Stadia Pro members, expanding the service’s offerings to a massive eight free games added in December, joining games like Hitman 2 and Everspace.

We got a chance this week to get hands-on with both Outcasters and Submerged: Hidden Depths. Keep an eye out for our in-depth coverage later today.

