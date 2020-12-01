The latest Free Play Days event has arrived for Stadia, allowing Stadia Pro members to enjoy The Elder Scrolls Online for free this weekend.

With the holiday season now in full swing, some folks are looking for ways to fill the time, especially students who are on break. And what better way to kill time than by playing an MMORPG like The Elder Scrolls Online?

As announced on the Stadia Community Blog, Stadia Pro members can enjoy The Elder Scrolls Online for free from Thursday, December 3 at 7 am until next Wednesday, December 9 at 7 am. With six full days of play time, you’ve got plenty of time to get hooked into the game, and should Elder Scrolls Online tickle your fancy, the full game — including bundles with expansions — is currently on sale on Stadia for Pro and non-Pro members alike.

If you have friends who play The Elder Scrolls Online from PC, you’re actually in luck, as the Stadia version has full cross-play and cross-progression with the PC version.

Interestingly, Stadia Pro members were actually able to permanently claim The Elder Scrolls online as a free title back when the game first launched on Stadia. This was a short-lived promo though, and this Free Play Days event should serve as a good way to get more people into the game.

