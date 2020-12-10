9to5Google Daily 571: Google Photos adds Apple Photos like syncing, Stadia soars on Stadia, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify,Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google Photos now lets you sync your liked images with Apple Photos on iOS
- Google Assistant routines can now be added to your homescreen, rolling out now [U]
- Chrome for Android rolling out helpful icons to the overflow menu
- After bumpy start, Stadia handles demand for Cyberpunk 2077, while PC players wait on patch
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.