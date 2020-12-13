Stadia is one of the best places to play the massive new game Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to performance, but also because you can essentially get a free console with the game thanks to a free Premiere Edition bundle. Unfortunately, though, that promotion is ending a few days early.

Confirmed on the Stadia subreddit tonight, Google has stopped this promotion as of December 13th in all regions. The Cyberpunk promotion ended for Stadia users in Canada on December 10th.

Originally scheduled to end on December 17th, Google was offering a free Premiere Edition bundle with Stadia pre-orders and early orders of Cyberpunk 2077. The codes, which started rolling out last week, gave players a free Chromecast and Stadia Controller to play the game on their TV. That bundle usually carries a price tag of $99, but carried no extra charge when buying the game at its retail price of $59.

Google notes that those who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia before 4pm PT on December 13th, about 30 minutes ago at this point, that purchase was still eligible for the promotion and a code should arrive soon.

The early end of this promotion isn’t entirely unexpected, though, as Google always noted that it was only while supplies last.

Hey everyone, due to the overwhelmingly positive reception, we’ve now closed the Cyberpunk 2077 promotion in all countries. If you placed an order before 4 PM PT on December 13, you are eligible for the promotion and will receive a code within 7 days to redeem your Premiere Edition. Thank you all for the support and hope you all are enjoying Night City! Note: For players located in Canada, please note that the promotion ended on December 10. For more information, take a look at this post.

