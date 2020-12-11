Google is giving away a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle, including a Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia Controller, with every pre-order of Cyberpunk 2077 to ensure players have the best possible experience.

Update 12/11: Less than 48 hours after the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, those who pre-ordered the game on Stadia have begun to receive the promotional code to redeem their Stadia Premiere Edition hardware bundle.

Thank you for purchasing Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia. Your purchase includes a Stadia Premiere Edition. To redeem, follow this link or the button below to the Google Store. Your promotion code, ———–, will automatically be applied during checkout to remove the cost of the Premiere Edition, and provide basic free shipping. If you do not see the offer applied during checkout, then please enter the promotional code manually at this link. Stadia Premiere Edition brings Stadia to your TV. It includes a Google Chromecast Ultra for streaming games to your TV and a Stadia Controller for pick up and play convenience.

As a side note, this code does not appear to be locked to the Google account you’re using for Stadia.

Even if you didn’t pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, there’s still some time to purchase the game and be eligible for the free bundle. As players have begun to realize that Stadia is a solid system to play Cyberpunk on, Google continues to offer free hardware to these new customers — again, while supplies last — that should be a fantastic push to keep those players on the platform.

It would not be an understatement to say that Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most hotly anticipated games in recent history and easily the most anticipated release for Stadia. Google has featured the game prominently in its advertising, especially ever since it was able to confirm that Cyberpunk would hit Stadia the same day as other platforms, though that launch date is now December 10.

As part of Stadia’s anniversary celebrations today, Google has announced that everyone who pre-orders Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia — or at least buys it by December 17 — for $59.99 will receive a free Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra. This bundle is better known as the Stadia Premiere Edition and was recently given away to YouTube Premium members. The Chromecast Ultra is the only official way to play Stadia games on your TV — in up to 4K — and the Stadia Controller is the best way to minimize input lag while playing.

To redeem the bundle, you’ll need to keep an eye out for an email to come in within a week of Cyberpunk 2077 releasing — or within a week of your purchase, if you don’t pre-order — which will contain a redemption code. Follow the email’s instructions to redeem the code on the Google Store, and you’ll have your Stadia Premiere Edition in no time.

Google notes that supplies are limited, so your best bet to claim your free Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra bundle is to put in a pre-order for Cyberpunk 2077 rather than waiting until after the December 10 release date.

Overall, this seems like a fantastic way to ensure the incoming wave of new players that Cyberpunk 2077 should bring to Stadia will have the best possible experience. From our time with Stadia over the last year, Chromecast Ultra has almost always been the best way to play.

