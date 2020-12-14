Green Monday deals: NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro $179, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 $290, more

Today’s best deals include the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro at $179, plus Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, and the latest Google Wifi kits. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro offers 4K and HDR support

B&H offers the NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro for $179. Today’s deal amounts to a $20 savings from the regular going rate and marks a new all-time low price.

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro is an all-in-one streaming platform that delivers 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 support, making it a robust device for enjoying all of your favorite content from a wide range of sources. Powered by 3GB worth of RAM and a 16GB hard drive, this device streamer can also serve as a hub for your smart home with support for Google Assistant, Alexa, and more. Not to mention you can play a variety of games from NVIDIA and Google Play, as well.

Save $110 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $290 for the 41mm style. You’ll also be able to bring home the 45mm version for $320. In either case, you’re saving $110 from the going rates, with today’s offer beating our previous mentions by $9 across the board and marking a series of new all-time lows. Samsung’s latest wearables deliver an up to 45mm circular OLED display with a rotating bezel to help interact with the touchscreen interface. Alongside various fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring, there’s also the ability to keep tabs on SPO2 and VO2 max, as well as take ECG readings.

Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System sees first price cut

Amazon currently offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $175. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $25 discount and marks the first price cut we’ve seen since it was relaunched in October. Delivering 4,500 square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home.

