Deals: HP 14-inch Chromebook $250, Samsung Galaxy A71 $450, more

Today’s best deals include an HP 14-inch Chromebook for $250, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G at $450, and the best-selling Wyze Cam for $20. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook packs all-day battery life

Amazon currently offers the HP Chromebook 14a 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $250. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale and matches the second-best price to date. Centered around a 14-inch display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard SSD storage. It boasts up to 13 hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports, a B&O sound system, and a backlit keyboard. There’s also a USB 3.0 port for connecting legacy devices, as well.

Save 25% on Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $450. Usually selling for $600, here you’re saving 25%, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $45 and matching the all-time low set only once before. Samsung’s Galaxy A71 manages to deliver flagship features despite entering at a more affordable price tag. Alongside the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity, you’ll also find a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back. Support for the new Android One UI completes the package.

Best-selling Wyze Cam returns to 2020 Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the Wyze Cam v2 for $20. Usually fetching $26, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low and comes within $0.50 of the best to date. Wyze Cam delivers 1080p recording to your Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home setup. Its compact design won’t draw too much attention and features an articulating, magnetic base for getting the perfect viewing angle lined up. Alongside local microSD card storage, there’s also two-way audio and night vision capabilities.

