Thanks to previous rumors and reports, we know a lot about Samsung’s plans for next year, but now the company is officially letting the cat out of the bag. In a blog post this morning, Samsung confirms some of its 2021 plans including more foldables, no Galaxy Note, and its first launch in January.

Samsung Mobile President TM Roh took to the Samsung Newsroom today to discuss what the company has in store for the coming year and… it’s a lot (as expected). First and foremost, Roh directly confirms that Samsung will have “more to say” in January, backing up the multiple reports we’ve heard that the Galaxy S21 launch will take place in January, over a month ahead of schedule.

Beyond that, Roh explains that foldables will expand for Samsung in 2021, hinting strongly that prices are coming down this year. That’s great news, as Samsung’s most affordable foldable to date has been the $1,380 Galaxy Z Flip with prices stretching out to $2,000 and beyond with the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

True to our heritage of staying ahead of the curve with trailblazing mobile tech, we’ll be expanding our portfolio of foldables, so this groundbreaking category is more accessible to everyone.

Roh also confirms some good news while hinting at some bad. The good? More of Samsung’s 2021 device lineup will support people’s “favorite aspects,” i.e the S Pen, from the Galaxy Note lineup. That’s great! The bad news? That essentially confirms that the company isn’t building a Note this year. Though they didn’t explicitly state that, repeated reports have pretty much cemented the fact that the Galaxy Note line is not getting a 2021 release.

We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.

Finally, Roh says that Samsung is planning to put a big focus on its cameras this year, specifically with attention paid to video. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was praised for both its stills and its video quality this year, so it’ll be interesting to see how Samsung can top that experience.

And while we’re already known for our revolutionary cameras, we’ll never stop trying to outdo ourselves — so be on the lookout for super-intelligent, pro-grade camera and video capabilities in 2021.

