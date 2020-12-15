The Google Discover feed is a useful place to keep up with new stories you’re interested in, but the functionality becomes even handier when it’s a part of the homescreen. That experience is only available on select devices such as Pixels, but starting on the Galaxy S21, Samsung may finally adopt Google Discover.

A recently leaked video of the Galaxy S21 gave us our best look yet at the design of the phone, but if you look closely, it also revealed a new change coming to the phone’s homescreen.

The video in question (which has since been deleted) briefly shows the user swiping to the left-most homescreen, revealing the Google Discover feed which, officially, has never been a part of Samsung devices. The clip was captured and shared by a Twitter user before the original video was removed.

According to Max Weinbach, the Galaxy S21 will be Samsung’s first device to offer Google Discover as an option for the left-most homescreen. The Bixby-powered “Samsung Free” left-most homescreen will still be there and will likely remain as the default, but users will have the choice to switch to Google Discover. Likely too, that option will prove to have better performance than Samsung’s notoriously laggy “Free.”

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will bring new colors, a refreshed design, and possibly a more affordable price. The series is expected to debut in mid-January.

