As the pandemic continues to rage on, video conferencing is still a crucial tool. Unfortunately for some Google Meet users, the service is suffering a partial outage this morning that, thankfully, doesn’t seem to break video calls for everyone but is returning a 502 error.

Update: Shortly after publication, Google marked the issue as fixed.

If you went to meet.google.com today, a 502 error may have reared its head on Google Meet. Google confirmed the partial Meet outage on the Workspace Status Dashboard. This is the first independent Meet outage in recent memory.

The affected users are unable to access Google Meet. When attempting to access https://meet.google.com/ affected users may see an error message stating “502. That’s an error” and Meet will not load.

Google was also quick to point out a workaround for some affected users of the service too. Apparently, even those affected by the 502 error on Google Meet may still be able to access meetings through a direct link from Calendar or other locations.

The affected users are unable to access Google Meet, but we’ve provided a workaround below. Affected users can access the Meeting using its direct URL or available link from Calendar.

This issue seems far from widespread, but rather occurring for some users and not others. In the case of the 9to5Google team, everything appears to be working perfectly fine at the time of publishing, and errors reported on DownDetector seem to be slowing, hinting that service may be fully restored soon.

