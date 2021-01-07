After years being popular for its smartphones alone, OnePlus is about to step into the wearable space with the OnePlus Band fitness tracker. Ahead of that product’s debut, the “OnePlus Health” app has appeared on Google Play.

This new app tells us a few things about what OnePlus has in store, but perhaps most importantly it directly reveals the design of the company’s fitness tracker. In the app screenshots, the band’s design is clearly shown with the typical fitness tracker look and the OnePlus name underneath the display.

Also in these screenshots, we get an idea of what the OnePlus Band will be capable of. The OnePlus Health app shows support for step tracking, calories burnt, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and GPS-based movement tracking. The band is also rumored to support Sp02 tracking and other health metrics.

Health data

Keep an eye on your health by recording and visualizing your daily activities, heart rate, sleep data, etc. Workout record

Track your routes and record steps, workout duration, distance, and calories burned. Generate personal exercise reports to understand your progress. Smart devices

Pair and manage various smart devices such as smartwatches and bands. Customize and sync message notifications and incoming call info.

As the folks over at Android Police point out, this app does feel pretty familiar. The reason for that is because the app is essentially a copy/paste job from Oppo’s “HeyTap” health app which has been around for a fair bit. Not surprising, though, given how closely these two brands have merged over the past couple of years especially.

