The latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro with the incremental OTA update oddly missing the latest security patch but bringing some admittedly notable new features.

For those with either the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, you should soon see the OTA update begin arriving on your device, as it was confirmed as rolling out over on the official OnePlus Forums. The only downside is that the OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update looks to only be available in the European and Indian regions. A global ROM will likely be available in the coming days for those in North America and beyond.

The update itself contains a number of little UI tweaks such as a new keyboard-height adjustment option and plenty of fixes for common problems. Most notably, alarm clock issues have been resolved — which is a great bonus for those who like to snooze — some Bluetooth connection stability improvements, plus Wi-Fi networking improvements.

One notable omission is that of the latest Android security patch, OnePlus has not bundled in the December or January patches with this OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 build. You’re stuck on the November 2020 security patch, which seems really silly in hindsight, especially given it wouldn’t be difficult to tack on. For those in India, you will get a brand-new OnePlus Store application as part of the system apps. This is effectively a quick portal to support, store, and information pages on all things OnePlus.

You can check out the full OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update changelog below:

System Newly added keyboard-height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience. (Go to Settings > System > Language & input > Keyboard height adjustment.) Fixed the issue of a small probability that the alarm clock starts abnormally. Fixed the failure to enable auto rotate feature.

Gallery Fixed a small probability issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery.

Bluetooth Fixed the small probability issue that no pop-up window shows up when connecting Bluetooth headset.

Network Fixed the issue that the Wi-Fi connection failed in a specific situation.

OnePlus Store (IN only) An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled.)



You should be able to pull the OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update right now by heading to the Settings > System updates panel. Alternatively, you can always grab the OTA file directly from Oxygen Updater and sideload yourself.

