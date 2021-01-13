Deals: Pixel 5 BOGO free, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 $230, more

Today’s best deals include BOGO free Pixel 5 smartphones, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7, and a budget-friendly Westinghouse HDTV. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Google’s flagship Pixel 5 is now BOGO FREE

Verizon is currently offering buy one get one FREE on Google Pixel 5. Regularly $700, today’s offer equates to $1,400 worth of value and is a great way to score the latest Pixel device at a discount for multiple people. Google’s latest flagship Pixel phone delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by Snapdragon’s 765G Octa-Core processor. You’ll also find 12 and 16MP rear cameras, alongside an 8MP option on the front for selfies.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 64GB hits $230

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 64GB Android Tablet for $230. Down from its $280 going rate, you’re saving $50 with today’s offer marking the third-best discount to date. Centered around a 10.4-inch display, the Galaxy Tab A7 delivers Samsung’s most affordable Android tablet experience while still packing notable features like Dolby Atmos speakers and all-day battery life. A built-in microSD card slot allows for expanding storage down the road, and there’s also a USB-C charging port to complete the package.

Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku HDTV sees 1-day price drop

Best Buy offers the Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku HDTV for $180. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250, and today’s deal matches our previous mention and the second-best we’ve seen. With a 43-inch 1080p panel, this is a solid budget-friendly option for the bedroom or den. Built-in Roku support delivers access to popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and much more. You’ll also receive three HDMI ports as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

SCUF H1 Headset Review: Kings of customization enter the audio world [Video]

Cooler Master SK622 Review: This Bluetooth mechanical keyboard feels great [Video]

Razer Kaira Pro + Wolverine V2 Review: Custom controls on the Series X|S [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: