The beauty of cloud gaming platforms is that updates are silent. The publisher rolls out an update and it’s immediately available for every single player. On Stadia, the timed-exclusive Orcs Must Die 3 has been taking advantage of that by rolling out a handful of tweaks and updates over the past three months — here’s the full changelog.

On its website this week, Robot Entertainment confirmed that several updates have hit Orcs Must Die 3 since November of last year — everything since the debut of the “Drastic Steps” expansion. That includes quite a few bug fixes, all listed below. Some of the most notable updates include some Stream Connect patches, Orc Archers will no longer fire until they’ve passed through the doorway, and some new safeguards for protecting save data when you switch the stream between different devices.

Save Issues: Added additional checks to prevent the loss of save game data when switching devices. Performance: The client player in cooperative will no longer get stuck if the host skips a cutscene.

The client player in cooperative will no longer crash or get stuck if they were playing in the ‘Drastic Steps’ campaign when invited to a match in the ‘Old Friends’ campaign. Gameplay: Orc Archers no longer fire at decoys from in the spawn. They will pass through the door before firing. Graphical: Improved the texture of enemies who have been stoned. This effect should be more easily spotted now.

The User Interface in HDR mode should now display correctly. Settings: Fixed the Stream Connect button not resetting after selecting ‘Reset’ on the Controller Bindings menu.

Fixed controller remappings not persisting across instances.

The Stream Connect button can no longer be bound to the same button as another action. Menus: The list of available cooperative matches can now be refreshed without needing to leave the menu.

