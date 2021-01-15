Deals: New Anker sale from $9.50, OnePlus 8T is $100 off, Samsung Galaxy Watch $189, more

Save on Anker essentials in today’s best deals, plus OnePlus 8T goes on sale, and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch is discounted. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials

Anker has a fresh batch of deals over on its Amazon storefront this morning. Our top pick is Anker’s 10W PowerWave Pad for $9. That’s a 35% savings from the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked over the last half-year. With nearly every smartphone supporting wireless charging on the market today, there’s notable demand for fast wireless chargers. This model from Anker sports a pad-style design with charging speeds up to 10W.

Score $100 in savings on OnePlus 8T

OnePlus currently offers its unlocked 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $649. Normally fetching $749, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. If the brand’s all-new Nord smartphone lineup isn’t cutting it for you, OnePlus 8T is still a budget-focused handset to consider without giving up too many flagship-caliber features. Highlights here include a 6.55-inch 120Hz display with Warp Charge technology, 5G, and a 48MP quad-camera array.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch touts an AMOLED display

Walmart currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm for $189. Typically fetching $249, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from over the holidays for the second-best discount we’ve seen. Enjoy 4-day battery life and 1.2-inch AMOLED display by bringing Samsung’s stainless steel Galaxy Watch to your wrist. Alongside newly added features like a hand-washing timer, there’s also a bevy of fitness tracking functionality like heart rate monitoring.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

SCUF H1 Headset Review: Kings of customization enter the audio world [Video]

Cooler Master SK622 Review: This Bluetooth mechanical keyboard feels great [Video]

Razer Kaira Pro + Wolverine V2 Review: Custom controls on the Series X|S [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: