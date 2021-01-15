One of the biggest perks of early Google Pixel smartphones, outside of the camera itself, was the ability to back up every photo and video from the phone to Google Photos in original quality completely for free. Now, though, Pixel 2 owners are losing their unlimited Google Photos backup.

This comes as no surprise, as Google made it known that original quality Google Photos backup would only last a few years on all Pixel 2 units. However, it’s something certainly worth bringing to attention as, despite this phone having lost update support last month, it’s still in the hands of many people.

Google notes on a support page that Pixel 2 will lose unlimited storage at original quality on Photos starting on Saturday, January 16, 2021. After that date, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners will need to either use “High Quality” backup, which compresses photos and videos, or they’ll need to continue with “Original Quality” at the expense of Google One storage.

You get unlimited free storage at Original quality for all photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos from Pixel 2 through January 16, 2021. Photos and videos uploaded on or before that date will remain free at Original quality. After January 16, 2021, new photos and videos will be uploaded at High quality for free. If you upload new photos and videos at Original quality, they will count against your storage quota.

Notably, too, this comes with the end of Google Photos unlimited compressed storage on the horizon. Starting next year, Google Photos will count all uploads toward your account total even if they’re not original quality.

Pixel 3, the last Google phone with this photos offer, will also lose its free storage perk in about a year on January 31, 2022.

