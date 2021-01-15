With the launch of Hitman 3 on Stadia next week, State Share is officially debuting. Ahead of that, Google today showed off how the feature works while revealing that it’s coming to the entire trilogy.

State Share allows you to capture what’s currently happening in a game so that anyone can be invited to play and experience it themselves. For Google, this “newest Stadia Enhanced Feature” is a way to “share our favorite gaming experiences with others” in a manner that’s more interactive than sending a clip. For example, you could invite friends to beat your score or time knowing that all factors are the same. The feature launched in beta with Crayta last year, but that just shared user-created levels.

While Hitman 3 will be the debut title, the first two games in the series will be updated with the feature as well. Google today detailed how State Share will be usable “within any campaign or custom mission, during the missions themselves or at the mission complete screen” in the World of Assassination trilogy. It will specifically save:

Mission starting location within the beginning of the level

Mission objectives

Player loadout (including weapon, gear, and clothing)

Mission difficulty

Playing a State Share will not impact your game progression, while everything will be unlocked for the duration of the playable slice.

Following next week’s launch, there will be a tweaked “Captures & game states” section. State Shares, when available, will appear as part of screenshots and video clips. They will be marked with a new icon in the top-right corner that consists of the “Capture” square with a play symbol inside.

When viewing an image/video, the “Sharing options” sheet will give you a new “include your game state” option to “let anyone with this link play the game state attached to the capture and see any shared details of your game.” A panel on the right shade of the screen provides a more detailed explanation and lets you “Play” immediately.

Hitman 3 debuts on January 20, while Hitman 1 and 2 are claimable on Stadia Pro today ahead of the State Share launch.

