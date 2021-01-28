9to5Google Daily 596: Android 12 could bring in-depth theming system, unlocked white Pixel 4a 5G goes on sale, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify,Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- You can now buy an unlocked Pixel 4a 5G in ‘Clearly White’ for $499
- Android 12 working on in-depth theming system that can even recolor apps
- ‘Google Nest’ social accounts will be replaced by unified ‘Made by Google’ presence
- Firefox discontinues work toward Progressive Web Apps on desktop
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.