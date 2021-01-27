Made by Google is comprised of several brands, including Pixel, Pixelbook, and Nest. The latter — fully known as “Google Nest” — is losing its social media accounts next month in a move that will see all of Google hardware communicate from one unified account.

This afternoon, @googlenest cheekily tweeted that it’s “moving in” with @madebygoogle on Wednesday, February 10th. The latter account will be solely responsible for announcements and conveying other developments moving forward.

Meanwhile, Google Nest is already telling users to direct message Made by Google for help inquires and questions. This is the more important change being made today and gives customers one channel to direct support requests at. It’s not yet clear what will happen to @googlenesthelp, which tweets about outages.

The Nest account has over 214,500 followers today, while Made by Google is at 376,000. This consolidation was inevitable with @googlepixel and @googlestore long made dormant.

You’ll still be able to find all the Google Nest stuff you love right on our channel, so be sure to follow us! — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) January 27, 2021

Recent postings have been mostly retweets and quote tweets, with the last big push promoting Nest Audio Sessions. Besides Twitter, this transition is also happening on Instagram and YouTube, though the Facebook page has yet to make note of this change.

There should be no impact to actual product branding following this social/support move. The unified “Google Nest” moniker was established at I/O 2019 and covers the vast majority of smart home products. This includes Assistant speakers, Smart Displays, security cameras and thermostats. The notably exception is the Chromecast line of streaming dongles, though it’s listed under “Nest” on the Google Store.

Looking forward, it remains to be seen how Fitbit will be folded in. That brand can undoubtedly stand on its own for the foreseeable future, but the direction — as seen by “Google Nest” — looks to be some form of consolidation.

More about Google Nest:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: