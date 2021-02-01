The second software update of 2021 for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5 was released today. This February security patch contains the usual set of bug fixes.

There are 21 issues resolved in the February security patch dated 2021-02-01 and 23 for 2021-02-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the last Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists one security fixes and two functional updates.

Following the December update, Pixel 4a 5G owners started encountering touch reliability issues. Edge taps, like when using 3-button navigation, would require several presses before registering. A fix “further tuning & improvements for touch experience” is included in the February security patch for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.Google also addressed an issue “preventing certain sensor detection on startup” on all current phones.

