Google Play Music stopped working at the start of December, but the files you uploaded to the cloud locker and other data remain available for export. That will be changing later in February when Google deletes all information associated with Play Music.

Besides all the songs you’ve uploaded to the cloud locker since the service’s inception in 2011, Play Music data includes purchases, playlists, stations, albums/songs saved to your library, and likes/dislikes.

Following the apps shutting down, Google originally planned to give users until the end of 2020 to either transfer that data to YouTube Music using the built-in tool or download an offline copy via Google Takeout:

A list of the tracks, playlists, radio stations, uploads, and purchases in your Google Play Music library, as well as your playback and search history.

That year-end deadline slipped into 2021, but Google is now proceeding with its plans to “delete all of your Google Play Music data.” This is according to an email that some customers started receiving today.

On February 24, 2021, we will delete all of your Google Play Music data. This includes your music library with any uploads, purchases and anything you’ve added from Google Play Music. After this date, there will be no way to recover it.

Google does make note if you already used the transfer tool, and gives you the option to use it one last time:

You’ve already transferred to YouTube Music. But, if you’ve made any changes, you still have the option to transfer again so your music library is up to date. If you would like to download your Google Play Music library and data, you can do so with Google Takeout before February 24, 2021.

Since this email has not been received by all Play Music users, it’s not clear if everybody has the same deadline. Visit play.google.com/music to review your Play Music export options before it’s deleted.

