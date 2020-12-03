Google started shutting down its legacy streaming service around the world in October. Google Play Music is now officially dead for all users.

Visiting music.google.com or the Android and iOS app today will direct you to a “Google Play Music is no longer available.” The only option is to “transfer your account and library, including playlists and uploads” to YouTube Music.

Alternately, a “Manage your music” section lets you download your data using Google Takeout until later this month:

Today’s shutdown looks to be the final one, and differs from the staged deprecation that only began in late October.

Overall, the process started in May when Google started allowing Play Music users to transition to YouTube Music through a new transfer tool that brought over uploaded content, playlists, and other content recommendations.

The next major event was the a worldwide shutdown of the Play Music store to buy individual songs and albums. Afterwards, the streaming service became unavailable on Assistant speakers and Smart Displays, while the Wear OS client should be following suit.

Now that Google Play Music is dead, all eyes are on YouTube Music. Users have until the end of this month to transition to the new app or download their uploaded data. By next year, that library information will be gone.

