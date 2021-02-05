9to5Google Daily 602: Great Suspender suspended, Google may add Apple-like tracking controls to Android, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- The Great Suspender extension has been removed from Chrome Web Store for containing malware
- ‘Google Drive for desktop’ replacing Backup and Sync in 2021, add Google Photos upload
- Report: Google looking to limit data collection, tracking in Android apps
- Google Maps appears to be testing a new route option UI
