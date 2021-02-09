The Chromecast with Google TV has been a hit so far thanks to useful software features, a clean UI, and a reasonable price tag. Unfortunately, though, it hasn’t been without issues. One ongoing problem that some Chromecast uses have been facing for the past few months has been apps freezing at random, and there’s no fix in sight.

The folks over at PiunikaWeb recently highlighted this issue, which has been reported all the way back to October of last year, the first month Chromecast with Google TV was up for sale. Multiple Reddit threads have also been formed on the issue, showing this isn’t an isolated problem despite it not being particularly widespread.

Those affected by this problem report that some apps will randomly freeze on the Chromecast. Notable examples of this seem to stem from YouTube TV, CNN, Hulu, and other apps. The cause at this point is unclear, but the fact that it’s happening with multiple apps makes it seem like the problem is on a firmware level, not due to the apps themselves. In some cases, the issue can persist through uninstalling the app and even a factory reset, oddly enough.

What’s especially unfortunate is that, so far, it doesn’t seem like the handful of firmware updates pushed to Chromecast with Google TV has done anything to fix this issue.

