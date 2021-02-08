On Friday, the Chromecast with Google TV received its first update of the new year, and it packs a handful of big changes. We know what’s fixed because Google is now releasing a changelog with software releases.

Google says the new Chromecast has improved 4K support for TVs and audio/video receivers, while there are Dolby Audio improvements for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus passthrough content.

The next big change means that users will be less likely to encounter an error that shows the Android recovery screen. When it does appear, Google is showing improved instructions to make it more obvious how users can fix it. It will hopefully reduce the likelihood of owners resetting their entire device.

The other big change today sees Google now provide release notes on the existing firmware versions page in a great step towards update transparency for Chromecast with Google TV owners. The full changelog for build 200918.033 is below:

Improved 4K support for TVs and AVRs

Dolby Audio improvements for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus passthrough content

Android recovery screen improvements and fixes Reduced the occurrence of users seeing the Android recovery screen Improved instructions when the Android recovery screen is shown

improvements and fixes Security update: security patch level increased to December 5, 2020

General security, stability and performance improvements

The 78.20MB update was first spotted on Friday but is still in the process of rolling out. To find if it’s available for your device: click your profile avatar in the top-right corner > Settings > System > About > System update.

