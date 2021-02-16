Rolling out today, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla just picked up a massive update that delivers tons of behind-the-scenes improvements as well as the new “River Raids” game mode.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.1.2 rolled out on Google Stadia at 7 a.m. ET this morning instantly for all players. Meanwhile, the update weighed in at 11GB to 19GB depending on platform for PC and consoles.

What’s new in 1.1.2? The most notable change to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in this update is the addition of River Raids, a new game mode. The new mode is a part of Yule Season content and lets players raid as much as they want as well as exploring other regions of England.

Prepare your Jomsviking crew for this new highly replayable mode that will take you to unexplored regions of England, which is full of raiding opportunities. New loot, rewards, and challenges await the Raven Clan! The River Raids Mode is part of the Yule Season content. It is free for all Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla players, and it is accessible in-game after downloading Title Update 1.1.2.

Beyond that, 1.1.2 adds three new abilities — Berserker Trap, Battle Cry, and Shoulder Bash — as well as a bunch of new skills — Assassin Carry, Assassin Slide, Power Stroke, Arrow Looter, Fight Ready, and Long Ship Brace. The update also addresses several bugs such as out-of-sync NPC animations during dialogue as well as save problems.

You can read the full Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.1.2 changelog here and launch the game directly on Stadia. If you don’t already own it, Pro members can buy the game from $40 right now.

