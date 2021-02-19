Google Analytics is down and facing a “service disruption” for some users this evening. For those affected, the stats tool is blank and not loading any data.

Resource is not available. Please try again later. One or more of the services on which we depend is unavailable. Please try again later after the service has had a chance to recover.

While Analytics is not part of Workspace, it is listed on the Status Dashboard as an important application for monitoring website traffic. The service disruption was logged at 7:12 p.m PT, though initial reports came in at around 6 p.m.

We are aware of an issue where affected users are unable to access Google Analytics. We are working to restore access and will share an update as soon as possible.

The official Google account on Twitter also posted about the issue. For some, only certain domains are affected by this outage and others continue to load. Not all users are encountering the issue.

Besides Analytics, no other Google services, including any of the company’s productivity applications, are down this evening.

Update 2/18, 4:55 a.m. PT: We have identified the root cause of the issue and access to Google Analytics has been restored for most affected users. There are a small number of Google Analytics properties which will take 12-24 hours to restore. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Update 2/18/21, 10:30 p.m. PT: Access for all properties has been restored. The team is investigating potential secondary effects and will provide updates as well as attempt to fix any issues if found.

