Fitbit hosting ‘Get in Your Zone Challenge’ next week

Fitbit has long gamified fitness by awarding badges, including lifetime ones, and trophies. The latest way Fitbit is encouraging you to move is a “Get in Your Zone Challenge” that starts on Monday and is focused on Active Zone Minutes.

This “friendly competition with yourself” is meant to encourage people to meet their Active Zone Minutes, a heart rate-based metric that Fitbit introduced last year and coincides with the American Heart Association’s recommendation of 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week.

AZMs track the amount of time a user spends engaging in a heart-pumping activity. Using our 24/7 continuous PurePulse heart rate tracking, we automatically set personalized “Active Zones” based on your resting heart rate and age. AZM uses your personalized heart rate zones to track your effort for any workout that gets your heart pumping, from spin class to yoga, because moderate and vigorous activity varies depending on your fitness level.

Fitbit’s Get in Your Zone Challenge lasts seven days and you’ll earn “exclusive” badges based on the following criteria:

“Silver” badge at 75 AZM

“Gold” badge at 150 AZM

“Diamond” badge at 300 AZM

This solo competition requires a Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 4, or Inspire 2. To join, tap the “Need more motivation?” banner at the top of the Fitbit app. The Google-owned company provides a summary and “Open” brings you to the “Join challenge” page. From there, you’ll be able to monitor progress with a “countdown showing how much time you have left to hit your goal, and a celebration if you cross that goal milestone.”

