Last year, Gboard introduced clipboard suggestions so that users don’t have to long-press when pasting text. A beta update to Google’s Android keyboard today lets you disable that option.
Gboard’s clipboard prompts appear as pill-shaped buttons in the row above the keyboard and replace other contextual suggestions. Tapping automatically enters the copied text into your current field. It conveniently works for any copied text, links, and passwords (which are properly hidden).
Gboard 10.3 rolled out to the beta channel this afternoon with a new “Clipboard” menu in settings:
Show recently copied text and images in suggestions bar
It’s enabled by default, and users that do not find this feature convenient (or consistent) can now turn it off so they always see their four shortcuts to Gboard features/sections.
There are no other major changes in this release yet. The “Enhanced voice typing” experience that leverages the new Google Assistant on the Pixel 4, 4a, 4a 5G, and 5 is still missing, while the redesigned keyboard themes have yet to widely roll out.
