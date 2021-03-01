The AI-generated Google Photos Memories collections continue to grow with a bar game billiards or pool-focused “Let’s Play” grouping for images of you and your friends playing the popular table games.

In many regions around the globe, lockdowns and restrictions mean that the simple act of shooting some pool or playing snooker with friends is not something we’ll be able to do for a little while longer. Much like the “Roar of the Crowd” collection, the “Let’s Play” Memories within Google Photos feel like they are kicking us while we’re down — at least a little bit.

Over the weekend we spotted the collection appearing among the Memories strip of Google Photos with photos of pool, billiards, and snooker all tagged “Let’s Play” with location and date information tagged. It’s a nice way to surface some memories of a time when heading out to a bar and playing some bar games proved to be pretty much carefree with not a sign of hand sanitizer in sight.









Obviously this is an inclusive Memories collection, as while pool is the more widely played game, snooker is the game from which it was derived. It’s mainly played in the United Kingdom and certain portions of Asia — particularly China. You’re not likely to find a snooker table in many bars or pubs, whereas a pool table is more of a staple.

Although should you have any images of pool or indeed snooker, you might want to fire up Google Photos and see if the “Let’s Play” collection is now available for you to peruse through. We’re not sure if this new collection expands to all cue sports or it if means any bar sports for that matter, but even with images of darts in my own Google Photos collection and air hockey, they are absent from this newly created option.

