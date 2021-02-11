Last August, Google introduced a new video editing experience in Photos for iOS. Google Photos on Android will soon see that revamped video editor with more advanced tools and granular customization.

Editing inside Google Photos for Android was previously limited to trimming, stabilizing, rotating, muting sound, and exporting still frames. The bulk of those actions now make up the “Video” tab in a UI that’s identical to the image editor.

Next is “Crop” to manually change the aspect ratio of your clip (either manually or through presets), rotate, and change perspective. The “Adjust” tab lets you control: Brightness, Contrast, White point, Highlights, Shadows, Black point, and Saturation.

“Filters” and “More” round out the UI, with users able to play and navigate to a certain point at any time as they’re tweaking. This new video editor is rolling out to “most Android users in the coming weeks,” while Google plans to introduce the redesigned images editor to Photos for iOS in the “coming months.”

The company today also announced the expansion of Pixel-exclusive editing tools to other Android devices through Google One subscriptions.









