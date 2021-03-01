Last week, the first Pixel 5a rumors emerged revealing an existing design. The familiar device in question is now down to $449 on the Google Store with the Fi MVNO bringing back a past Pixel 4a 5G promotion.

This $50 discount is slightly better than an odd $40 price cut to the Pixel 4a 5G in January. In the US, it applies to both the Unlocked and Google Fi model. The new Clearly White color scheme is included, with this $449 Pixel 4a 5G offer ending on March 14, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Meanwhile, for the third time since launch, the Google Fi store has brought back a $200 discount on the 4a 5G. Available for new customers – which Google defines as “somebody who is new to Google Fi on either a new plan, or a new member as a part of an existing group plan” – can purchase the Pixel 4a 5G for $299 today. This deal has the following requirements:

Activate the phone on a full service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and remain active on Google Fi for 60 consecutive days.

You must also bring/transfer your number to Fi within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not eligible.

If you choose to get a new number, you will not receive the $200 discount.

Existing customers can upgrade and receive $100 off at $399.

The Pixel 4a 5G features the same 16-megapixel wide-angle lens found on the Pixel 5 and has identical imaging and video capabilities. Other specs include a 6.2-inch display with 8-megapixel hole-punch front-facer, Snapdragon 765G with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 3,885 mAh that only charges via USB-C.

