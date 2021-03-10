Deals: Google Pixel 3a XL hits $199, Anker Android essentials from $11, more

Today’s best deals kick off with Google Pixel 3a XL at $199, Anker Android essentials from $11, and a $100 discount on Sony’s Xperia 1 II smartphone. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 3a XL falls to one of its best prices yet at $199

B&H currently offers the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $199. Down from its usual $479 going rate, you’ll currently pay $410 at Amazon with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $40, saving you 52% or more, and marking one of the best prices to date.

Google’s Pixel 3a XL arrives with a 6-inch OLED display that’s powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 670 CPU. Plus, there’s a 12.2MP camera on the back as well as a rear fingerprint sensor.

Anker discounts Android essentials from $11

Anker is back with a new collection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront today including everything from chargers to speakers, earbuds, and other smartphone essentials. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule Charger at $55. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen and marks the third-best price to date.

Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets which are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port.

Sony Xperia 1 II returns to low at $100 off

B&H currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,098. Usually fetching $1,198, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the all-time low.

Sony’s Xperia 1 II smartphone is centered around a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display and geared toward photographers with its triple camera system, ZEISS optics, and Photography Pro features. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 3.5mm jack. Plus, Android 11 support just rolled out so you can enjoy the latest OS, as well.

