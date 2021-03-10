Google Search stocks card gets modernized look on desktop web

Google offers a dedicated Finance portal that shows you news in addition to charts and other trend data. That said, most users make do with entering ticker symbols in Search to find the price of stocks, with Google recently revamping the desktop experience.

Just like with weather last month, the stock card in Google Search has been slightly tweaked. The same organization and placement principles are in place with the current price listed at the top-left corner, while the stock symbol (and where it’s listed) is at the very right. This new Search design language is defined by immediately showing what people are looking for.

Underneath that, in green or red, is recent movement and when it closed, as well as the current after hours price. 

The graph has been modified so that the tabs for different time increments use Material Theme components. Lastly, the information that appears underneath is unchanged, but now arranged in three columns for easier perusing.

This redesign of the stocks card for desktop Google Search is now widely rolled out.

