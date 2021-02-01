Over the past few years, Google has been working to reduce the need for users to perform follow up queries. Google Search is now streamlining that further with an “About this result” panel that provides direct information about websites before clicking.

The top-right corner of Search cards will soon feature an overflow button that slides up an “About this result” panel. Google will show high-level details about the “Source.” This includes a Wikipedia summary (when available), as well as information on HTTPS status and when they were first indexed by Google. The full URL is also listed, which is convenient on mobile.

If it’s a site you haven’t heard of before, that additional information can give you context or peace of mind, especially if you’re looking for something important, like health or financial information.

Besides web results, Google is also making “About this result” available for other built-in Knowledge Panels, like job and business listings. In these cases, Google notes how it sourced the information.

Google hopes this feature helps users make a “more informed decision about the sites you may want to visit and what results will be most useful for you.” It’s meant to reduce on “is [site] reputable” searches or requiring users to manually find an about page.

The bottom of the cards notes how “this is a search result, not an ad” to provide a reminder that “Sponsored” content is always labeled. Underneath that are links to “Privacy settings” and the “How Search works” explainer.

About this result — labeled as a “beta” feature — is rolling out starting today to Google Search in US English on desktop, mobile web, and the Google app on Android.

