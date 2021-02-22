Google Search gets modernized weather card on desktop web

- Feb. 22nd 2021 7:25 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Google Weather in Search for Android was last redesigned in 2019, and the desktop experience is now seeing a handful of tweaks that help modernize the old UI.

The changes are subtle, starting with the temperature being the first piece of information displayed in the top-left. This is followed by precipitation, humidity, and wind next to it, while the right corner now shows the location, time, and condition. 

Google made the weather card shorter by leveraging modern tabs to access the Temperature, Precipitation, and Wind charts. This replaces the gray buttons that belonged to a very old Google design language. The timeline, along with the seven day forecast, is unchanged, while the faint gray outline has been removed

This tweaked Google Search weather is widely rolled out today. It follows the company bringing the desktop Search redesign to music queries — following pandemic-related queries, while a dark theme has been more widely tested on the web in recent weeks to match mobile.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Search

Google Search
Google Weather

Google Weather

About the Author