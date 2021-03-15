Deals: TCL 10 Pro Smartphone $315, Anker Android accessories from $11, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones from $175 and joined by Samsung’s UV Sanitizer + Qi Wireless Charger at $25 and Anker’s latest sale from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones from $175

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $315. While you’d normally pay $450, today’s offer amounts to $135 in savings, beats our previous mention by $45, and matches the all-time low set last in November.

TCL’s latest Android handset comes equipped with a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display and backs that with a built-in fingerprint reader, as well as expandable microSD card storage. Around back, there’s a quad camera array headlined by a 64MP sensor with hybrid auto focus and more. Shop another model at $175 right here.

Samsung’s UV Sanitizer + Qi Wireless Charger at $25

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $25. Regularly $50 at Amazon and direct from Samsung, this is a solid 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, $5 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find.

This is a 2-in-1 device with Qi wireless tech to give your phone a charge while ridding it of “up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria” with its built-in UV lights. “Tested by world-leading inspection companies,” it is said to kill “E. Coli, Staphylococcus, and Candida albicans,” among other things. Large enough for the Galaxy S20 Ultra and other oversized handsets, you can also sanitize just about anything you can fit in there including your keys, headphones, other accessories, and more.

Anker’s latest sale starts at $11

Anker is back to start off the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. With prices starting at $11, you’ll find a selection of charging essentials, smart home upgrades, and much more. Our top pick is the Anker 3-in-1 PowerWave 10 Qi Stand for $34. Down from its usual $46 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings and marks the second-best price to date.

This 3-in-1 charger delivers a 10W Qi stand that can refuel your iPhone or Android device while keeping an eye on notifications and the like. There’s also a pair of integrated 2.4A USB-A ports that can power up earbuds and other accessories without having to rely on an additional charger.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Insta360 Go 2 is the simplest way to get great action footage [Video]

Wyze Bulb Color review: voice-control, bright, and easy to set up [Video]

Corsair Katar Pro XT Review: An incredible mouse for $30 [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: