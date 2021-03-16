Today’s best deals are headlined by Nokia’s new 5.4 Android Smartphone on sale for the first time. That’s alongside upwards of $480 in savings on Samsung Galaxy Note10+ handsets and Sony’s 75-inch 4K HDR Android TV at $800 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nokia’s all-new 5.4 Smartphone sees first price cut

B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone for $200. Down from its usual $250 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and is the very first price cut on the recently-launched handset.

Centered around a 6.39-inch HD+ screen, Nokia 5.4 arrives with hole punch camera design on the front that enables facial unlock features. Around back, there’s a rear fingerprint scanner alongside a 48MP quad-camera array. Other notable features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual SIM card support, and a headphone jack.

Save up to $480 on Samsung Galaxy Note10+

B&H is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Dual-SIM 256GB Smartphone for $620. Regularly $1,100, like it still fetches at Amazon, today’s offer is $40 under our previous deal mention and the best we can find.

This is an unlocked GSM and 4G LTE-compatible device with a 6.8-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display and all-day battery life. Around back, it houses a quadruple-camera array with 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto, and DepthVision sensors, as well as support for Ultra HD 4K HDR10+ videos. It is powered by an Exynos 9825 Octa-Core processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage (expandable to 1TB with a microSD card).

Sony’s 75-inch 4K HDR Android TV now $800 off

Walmart is now offering the Sony BRAVIA 75-inch Class 4K UHD LED Android HDR Smart TV for $998. Regularly $1,800 and fetching closer to $1,300 these days, today’s offer is up to $802 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Unlike the 75-inch Sony you’ll find on sale for $869, this one has a more powerful HDR X1 processor that will upscale “everything you watch to near-4K with 4K X-Reality PRO.”

This is a 75-inch 2160p Android TV with built-in Google Assistant and access to thousands of apps/streaming services. It also has AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support alongside a special gaming mode for the latest consoles and Dolby Vision tech. Alongside the voice remote it has four HDMI jacks, a pair of USB ports, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more.

